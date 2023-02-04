X
2 dead in Middletown shooting; one victim called 911 for help

MIDDLETOWN — Two men are dead after suffering gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in a Fifteenth Avenue residence, said Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Officers were called at 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue on a report two people shot. One man was pronounced dead there. The other was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Birk said detectives have been out for hours canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and looking for doorbell camera footage that might point to suspects.

Detectives say the double homicide is not the result of a drive-by shooting. Both men were in the residence.

“One of them called 911,” Birk said.

No other information was released and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged call Middletown detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

