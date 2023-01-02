BreakingNews
UPDATE: ‘Dangerous escapee’ apprehended in West Virginia
2 in custody after deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Springfield

News



Two people were apprehended after a shooting the morning of New Year’s Day that killed a Springfield man and injured a woman.

Columbus residents Lawaun D. Bass, 33, and Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, were arrested Sunday evening after a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy found their car and took them into custody following a traffic stop, a Springfield Police Division announced in a release Monday.

Springfield police and medics responded around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, where they found 41-year-old Darryl Stamper Jr. with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A second victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Her name was not released.

Bass was booked at 6 p.m. Sunday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

Alexander was booked at 6:14 p.m. into the jail on suspicion of complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call Springfield police at 937-324-7716.

