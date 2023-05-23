2 inmates escape from Lima prison

Two inmates escaped Tuesday from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, including one who was convicted of murder.
The escaped inmates were identified as Bradley Gillespie, 50, a white bald man with blue eyes who weighs 200 pounds; and James Lee, 47, a white man with brown hair and blue eyes who weighs 300 pounds.
“Please be aware and use caution. If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH. Immediately call 911,” the Allen County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.
Multiple county, state and federal agencies are activity working to find the escaped prisoners, the sheriff’s office said.
In Other News
1
Miami County teen sentenced in ‘dine and ditch’ assault at Chinese...
2
Pair charged in break-in, thefts at township-owned building in Preble...
3
WATCH: Footage released in deadly shooting at DMAX in Moraine
4
US Marshals arrest man in Florida wanted in Dayton child porn case
5
Man indicted on murder charges in March house fire in Trotwood
About the Author