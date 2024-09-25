2 teens taken into custody, 1 stabbed after Tuesday fight in Dayton

Breaking: Suspect arrested after Centerville grad fatally shot in back seat with 4-year-old daughter

Two teenagers were taken into custody, one of whom was stabbed, after a fight Tuesday evening in Dayton.

According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, before 10:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue for a stabbing report.

When they arrived, officers found a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy running from the scene. The lieutenant said that both were taken into custody, but the 15-year-old had a stab wound, and was taken to an area hospital before later being booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

On investigation, Bauer said that the teens assaulted a 32-year-old man, and as the incident escalated the man took out a small knife.

Bauer said that the teenagers and the man knew each other.

The DPD Violent Offender Unit is investigating the incident, the lieutenant said.

