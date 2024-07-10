2nd teen charged as adult in deadly shooting of Lyft driver in Dayton pleads guilty

Four teens were accused of using the Lyft rideshare app Jan. 26, 2022, to lure Lyft driver 35-year-old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek to the area to rob him. The OnStar system of Cooper’s vehicle reported a possible crash around 2 a.m., and Dayton police found Cooper fatally shot in the back inside his vehicle on Ferguson Avenue.

Investigators linked the four teens to another robbery earlier that morning, also involving a Lyft driver who reported her cellphone, wallet and car were stolen. They were arrested following a SWAT standoff later that morning.

Peaks and co-defendant Da’Trayvon Mitchell, both 15 at the time of the deadly shooting, had their cases transferred to adult court.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. previously said both teens were known in the juvenile system.

“Their violent and deadly actions show the juvenile justice system has not been able to rehabilitate them in any way,” he said.

Also, had they remained in the juvenile system, Peaks and Mitchell would not be able to be held past their 21st birthdays.

Peaks pleaded guilty Tuesday to 17 felony charges: four counts of murder, six counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and four counts of grand theft (motor vehicle) for incidents involving a Kia Forte, Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Cruze and Subaru Impreza. No counts were dismissed as part of his plea, records show.

Peaks also will be designated a violent offender with a duty to register and will be ordered to pay restitution to his victims, according to plea documents.

Adkins will sentence Mitchell, 17, on July 24 after he pleaded guilty June 25. He faces 25 years up to life in prison.

The other two defendants will remain in Montgomery County Juvenile Court jurisdiction.

