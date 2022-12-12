3 arrested in break-in at Jefferson Twp. high school

Three people were arrested following a break-in at Jefferson Twp. Jr./Sr. High School Saturday night.
The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. at 2701 S. Union Road.
An adult and two juveniles were arrested, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
It is not clear if anything was damaged or taken during the break-in. Deputies are continuing to investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
In Other News
1
Tipp City man sentenced to at least 3 years in child porn investigation
2
Man shot in the arm in Harrison Twp., deputies seek suspects
3
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in court today
4
Shots fired during fight after basketball game at Meadowdale High...
5
Man shot in stomach in Harrison Twp. Friday evening
About the Author