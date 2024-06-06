3rd man sentenced in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru in 2022

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Two other men are incarcerated for their roles in the May 15, 2022, double shooting at the Rut’s drive-thru at 32 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. after a vehicle with three people inside pulled into the drive-thru, where they saw three men known to them standing inside who “had guns protruding from their pockets,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The driver tried to get away, but the three suspects started shooting, the affidavit stated.

“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department previously said. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”

The shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack,” he said.

Miller was indicted in March, which was the second time he faced charges. The county prosecutor’s office in July 2023 dismissed charges without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

Co-defendants Lanile Lamone Brown III and Contrieve Wilson also were convicted in the shooting.

Brown, 23, was sentenced in May 2023 to 6-7½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. He is incarcerated in the London Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Wilson, 20, was sentenced in October 2022 to 10 years in prison after he also pleaded guilty to felonious assault. He is incarcerated in the Pickaway Correctional Institution, ODRC records show.