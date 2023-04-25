5 Middletown police officers on paid leave after shooting

The man was hit multiple times, including in the foot and shin. None of the injuries are life-threatening, Birk said.

“Obviously, when he fired, we returned fire,” Birk said. “We are thankful he is not injured worse.”

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene as an escort with the intervention team, but did not discharge their weapons, according to Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said a warrant for the man’s arrest on the charge of felonious assault has been issued, but will not be served until his release from the hospital. Deputies are assigned to guard the man at the hospital.

An investigator from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident at the request of Birk.

Five officers who are on the Special Response Team are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard department policy.

The results of the BCI investigation will be presented to the a Butler County grand jury which is also a longstanding policy of Gmoser in officer-involved shootings.

The couching of five officers comes less than two weeks after officers involved in the February fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of Walmart on Towne Boulevard were returned to duty following a BCI investigation.

It also comes at a busy time for the department as the weather warms up and lots of activities and events are planned in the city.