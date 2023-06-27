X

5-month-old girl suffers skull fracture; Dayton man charged

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

23 minutes ago

A 37-year-old Dayton man is accused of seriously injuring a 5-month-old girl.

Aaron Matthew Hoff was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with one count of felony endangering children. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Dayton police responded around 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue on a child endangering complaint.

“The defendant, Aaron Hoff, had caused the victim … who is his 5-month-old daughter to receive a skull fracture earlier in the day while in his care,” according to an affidavit filed in court.

The injury was not noticed before he was alone with the infant, the affidavit stated.

Hoff was arrested late Sunday night at Dayton Children’s Hospital and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

