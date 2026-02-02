83-year-old man gets 21 years to life for murder of Uber driver

An 83-year-old man convicted of murder in the March 2024 death of an Uber driver likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.
William J. Brock was sentenced Monday by Clark County Common Pleas Judge Douglas Rastatter to a combined 21 years to life.
A jury found him guilty Jan. 14 of three counts of murder and single counts of felonious assault and kidnapping in the death of 61-year-old Lo-Letha “Letha” Toland-Hall of Dublin in suburban Columbus. She was shot six times around 11:20 a.m. March 25, 2024, in the driveway of Brock’s house in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road in Madison Twp. and later died in surgery at a Kettering hospital.
