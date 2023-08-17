Bank robbery reported in West Carrollton; Police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery Thursday afternoon in West Carrollton.

According to West Carrollton Police Officer Chris Fairchild, at 3:48 p.m. a 911 caller reported a robbery in progress at the Farmers & Merchants Bank at 3235 W. Alex Bell Road.

Fairchild said that a man armed with a handgun robbed the bank and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported, he said.

A K9 unit from Germantown Township police was called to search for the suspect, but was not able to find them. A drone from the West Carrollton Fire Department was also deployed.

Fairchild said the suspect is a while male; about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall; weighs about 150-160 pounds, and was wearing black pants, a dark color jacket or sweatshirt, a black ball cap, sunglasses and a black mask.

