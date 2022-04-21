Beavercreek man, 82, sentenced to at least 25 years for child rape

Judge Stephen A. Wolaver sentenced Gary Deis to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. He must serve 25 years before he can be considered for parole.

He pleaded guilty March 3 to one count of rape. Deis initially was indicted last September for two counts of rape and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court records.