Bond set for 2 arrested in apparent gun sale that ended in shooting at Madison Twp. house

Two men backed into the driveway of a residence apparently to purchase a gun. Three men came out of the residence and there was an exchange, said Capt. Rick Bucheit.

The driver of the vehicle fired a round and there was an exchange of gunfire, according to Bucheit.

One of the men in the vehicle was shot in the armpit, and one of the men at the house was shot in the torso. The injuries are non life-threatening.

Adonys Contreras Garcia, 20, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and felonious assault, and James Contreras Garcia, 19, is charged with complicity to aggravated robbery, according to Middletown City Jail officials.

The Hamilton men were arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court, where bond was set at $175,000 subject to the 10 percent rule for Adonys and $100,000 with the 10 percent rule for James. They are scheduled to be back on court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Deputies and detectives remained at the scene for hours investigating, and Middletown Police K-9 units searched area area.

A neighbor said two men, one wounded, ran up to his house for help.