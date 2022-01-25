Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bullet nearly strikes child in home: Dayton police warn residents about celebratory gunfire

Dayton Police are warning residents of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Police report that more than 3,700 rounds were recorded by ShotSpotter this year on News Year's Eve in the area of North Main Street. A home on East Siebenthaler Avenue was one of numerous homes that were struck by a bullet. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police are warning residents of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Police report that more than 3,700 rounds were recorded by ShotSpotter this year on News Year's Eve in the area of North Main Street. A home on East Siebenthaler Avenue was one of numerous homes that were struck by a bullet. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
37 minutes ago
Gun fire device used by police records 3,700 shots on New Year’s Eve in North Main Street area.

Whatever goes up must also come down, including bullets fired into the air, and Dayton Police are warning residents that celebratory gunfire is dangerous and could result in property damage or loss of life.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said that more than 3,700 shots were recorded around North Main Street by ShotSpotter on New Year’s Eve between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., more than double what took place last year.

He also said that at least nine residents have reported that their homes were struck by gunfire, including a round that went into a bedroom where a child was sleeping. No one was injured in the incident.

ExploreDayton sees decrease in murders, violent crime in 2021

Police suspect that more homes and property were damaged from falling bullets during the holiday. Johns said that it’s not uncommon for Dayton Police to receive new reports of damage caused by gunfire from holiday celebrations weeks after the event and some homeowners either don’t notice or don’t report the issue.

“I love to celebrate July 4th and New Year’s Eve but going into your front yard or back yard and (shooting) off rounds isn’t really the way to do it,” Johns said. “Those numbers are staggering and that’s just a small area of the city.”

Johns said last year Shot Spotter recorded about 1,700 shots in the same area. He said that residents need to find a different way to celebrate holidays with friends and family.

“It’s like a tradition and people go out and fire their gun off on New Year’s Eve but unfortunately those projectiles have to come down somewhere,” Johns said.

Dayton police investigate the incidents, Johns said, and firing weapons into the air could result in charges. For instance, Dayton Police were called to the 1100 block of Phillips Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 11 p.m. where a caller reported that his house and a neighbor’s house had been struck by bullets.

Dayton Police investigated and found multiple people at a rental property nearby. One of those individuals now faces a having weapons while under disability charge due to a prior conviction.

In Other News
1
COURT RECORDS: Man charged with rape after woman found beaten on Dayton
2
Preble Co. Sheriff: Death of father and children investigated as a...
3
Man transported to hospital following Dayton shooting
4
Man, 2 children found dead inside Preble County home
5
Huber Heights man indicted in OVI crash that killed West Carrollton...

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top