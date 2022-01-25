Bullet nearly strikes child in home: Dayton police warn residents about celebratory gunfire

Johns said last year Shot Spotter recorded about 1,700 shots in the same area. He said that residents need to find a different way to celebrate holidays with friends and family.

“It’s like a tradition and people go out and fire their gun off on New Year’s Eve but unfortunately those projectiles have to come down somewhere,” Johns said.

Dayton police investigate the incidents, Johns said, and firing weapons into the air could result in charges. For instance, Dayton Police were called to the 1100 block of Phillips Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 11 p.m. where a caller reported that his house and a neighbor’s house had been struck by bullets.

Dayton Police investigated and found multiple people at a rental property nearby. One of those individuals now faces a having weapons while under disability charge due to a prior conviction.