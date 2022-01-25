Bullet nearly strikes child in home: Dayton police warn residents about celebratory gunfire

Whatever goes up must also come down, including bullets fired into the air, and Dayton Police are warning residents that celebratory gunfire is dangerous and could result in property damage or loss of life.
Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said that more than 3,700 shots were recorded around North Main Street by ShotSpotter on New Year’s Eve between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., more than double what took place last year.
He also said that at least nine residents have reported that their homes were struck by gunfire, including a round that went into a bedroom where a child was sleeping. No one was injured in the incident.
Police suspect that more homes and property were damaged from falling bullets during the holiday. Johns said that it’s not uncommon for Dayton Police to receive new reports of damage caused by gunfire from holiday celebrations weeks after the event and some homeowners either don’t notice or don’t report the issue.
“I love to celebrate July 4th and New Year’s Eve but going into your front yard or back yard and (shooting) off rounds isn’t really the way to do it,” Johns said. “Those numbers are staggering and that’s just a small area of the city.”
Johns said last year Shot Spotter recorded about 1,700 shots in the same area. He said that residents need to find a different way to celebrate holidays with friends and family.
“It’s like a tradition and people go out and fire their gun off on New Year’s Eve but unfortunately those projectiles have to come down somewhere,” Johns said.
Dayton police investigate the incidents, Johns said, and firing weapons into the air could result in charges. For instance, Dayton Police were called to the 1100 block of Phillips Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 11 p.m. where a caller reported that his house and a neighbor’s house had been struck by bullets.
Dayton Police investigated and found multiple people at a rental property nearby. One of those individuals now faces a having weapons while under disability charge due to a prior conviction.
