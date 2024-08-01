California teen will pay restitution, gets probation for defrauding Kettering woman

The sentenced originally included a 10-day jail sentence, but that was waved, court documents said.

Karan pleaded guilty on Monday to a single misdemeanor count of theft in a plea agreement that dismissed a charge of telecommunications fraud.

The woman was scammed starting when she clicked on a phishing email and called the phone number listed in the email, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

She had several phone calls with Karan and possible others, the affidavit said. She mailed $5,000 to a person, took $18,000 to a person and was asked to meet Karan with another $12,500 to fix a computer issue.

However, the woman contacted police before meeting Karan.

“When the suspect, Karan Karan, walked up to the vehicle to collect the money, he was taken into custody,” the affidavit stated.

The woman ended up losing another $1,000 from her bank accounts electronically after she gave Karan all of her personal information, police said.

