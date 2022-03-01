Hamburger icon
Can you ID Dayton armed robbery suspect?

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
24 minutes ago

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Hamper coin operated laundry business at 219 Wyoming St. before running away.

ExploreSheriff says lack of respect for authority, disregard for safety creating dangerous situations

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes him or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

