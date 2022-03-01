Can you ID Dayton armed robbery suspect?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.
The suspect robbed a clerk at gunpoint around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Hamper coin operated laundry business at 219 Wyoming St. before running away.
The suspect is described as a man with a medium build standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Anyone who recognizes him or who has information about the robbery is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677), or to remain anonymous call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
#HELPID - Male suspect robbed the clerk of a laundromat in South Park/MV Hospital area on 2/24. Incident happened around 3:30pm. Suspect is white male, 5'8-5'11, medium build, who fled on foot after the robbery. Recognize him? Call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/Z1U3VxCoLM— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) February 28, 2022
About the Author