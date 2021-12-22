Can you ID owner of car in Kettering hit-and-run crash?

Kettering police are seeking information about a silver Chevrolet HHR with damage to the right front and a black left front tire involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Anyone with information about the car or its owner is urged to contact officer Joshua Wolf at 937-296-2555.
