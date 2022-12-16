dayton-daily-news logo
Can you ID person suspected of firing shots into Xenia house?

Crime & Law
By
56 minutes ago

Two residents were home Sunday night when three bullets went through the front of a house in Xenia.

The residents were not injured when the shots were fired around 8:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Shelton Road, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspected shooter who was captured on surveillance video in the backyards of several houses around the time of the shots fired.

The suspect appears to be a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police criminal investigation section at 937-376-7206, email lead detective Robert Swihart at rswihart@ci.xenia.oh.us or leave a voice mail on the tip line at 937-347-1623.

