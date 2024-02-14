Centerville brothers and father indicted in federal drug case

Chase and Colin Crump are charged in a narcotics conspiracy punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

The brothers reportedly conspired to distribute more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 100 grams of fentanyl analogue and cocaine. The drug trafficking took place between November 2023 and January 2024 in Miamisburg, Englewood, Franklin, Centerville and Cincinnati, according to a release from the office of Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

After the FBI arrested the brothers in January, it is alleged they conspired with their father on jail calls to obstruct the investigation. For example, they allegedly conspired to destroy Chase Crump’s burner cellphone. All three defendants are charged with conspiring to obstruct justice, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, the release stated.