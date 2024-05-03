Centerville man fatally hit by truck while leaving Dayton Dragons game ID’d

Agler was with a 78-year-old woman, who was also hit by the truck. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to a Dayton police crash report.

“An elderly couple was struck by a car and that person is suspected of OVI,” said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said earlier this week. “This couple was leaving the Dragons game and someone runs them down.”

Around 10:15 p.m. on April 19, Agler and the woman were crossing Webster Street near East Monument Avenue when they were hit by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the crash report.

Explore Dayton man pleads guilty in murder plot involving Kettering teen

Multiple people called 911 to report the crash.

“Someone is on the ground,” a woman told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. “There’s someone who got hit by a car.”

Another caller reported one of the victims was bleeding from their head. They added the truck fled on Webster Street and provided a license plate number another witness saw.

The crash report identified the driver of the truck as a 23-year-old West Milton man. Formal charges have not been filed against him as of Friday.

He was given a blood alcohol test, but the results are unknown, according to the report.