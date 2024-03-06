Clayton man accused of striking man with large wooden box, breaking eye, facial bones

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Clayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of striking a man in the face with a large wooden box, causing serious injuries to his face and left eye.

Jason James Alderman Jr., 36, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Clayton police responded Feb. 24 to the 40 block of Dorchester Drive, where Alderman reportedly struck the other man in the face with the wooden box.

The other man “sustained an orbital/facial fracture and an eyelid laceration as a result of the assault,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Riverside babysitter pleads guilty to seriously injuring 15-month-old...
2
Dayton man caught with stolen mail sentenced to federal prison
3
Man gets nearly 20 years in stabbing death of co-worker at Hematite...
4
Dayton man charged in road rage shooting on I-675 in Sugarcreek Twp.
5
Middletown man arrested in Virginia for alleged crimes with a teen

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top