Clayton man accused of striking man with large wooden box, breaking eye, facial bones

Clayton police responded Feb. 24 to the 40 block of Dorchester Drive, where Alderman reportedly struck the other man in the face with the wooden box.

The other man “sustained an orbital/facial fracture and an eyelid laceration as a result of the assault,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.