Coroner called to shooting report in Fairfield Twp.

Crime & Law
By
31 minutes ago
X

At least one person has died after a reported shooting Friday afternoon in Fairfield Township.

Emergency crews were called to the 7200 block of Rachaels Run at 4:30 p.m., Butler County dispatchers said.

ExploreThree-judge panel selected in Butler County capital murder case

Detectives are on the scene and the coroner was called, dispatchers confirmed.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Bank robbery reported in West Carrollton; Police searching for suspect
2
Dayton woman found guilty of murder in 2021 death of Riverside man
3
Judge rules on forced treatment of suspect in Okeana neighbor’s death
4
Retrial starts Monday for man convicted in Miamisburg HS student’s...
5
Dayton police launch new vehicle-tracking program amid explosive growth...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top