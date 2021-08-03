Coroner: Woman found dead on Middletown street died of traumatic injuries

Officers asked her several questions to determine her clarity and state of mind, including a few about the Cincinnati Bengals since she was wearing a team ball cap. McKinney said she was not intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and laughed saying she “wished she was.”

McKinney told officers she was walking from New Miami to Franklin but stopped to sleep for the night. She also told officers she did have a friend she could stay with and did not need their assistance.

About 20 minutes later, a male 911 caller told dispatchers after seeing the woman dead that he didn’t realize it was a person at first.

“She was already knocked out in the road, and I just kind of drove past it and realized it was a human being and pulled over and called,” the man said.

Quinlivan and Middletown Police Chief David Birk said detectives are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Earl Nelson at 513-425-7754.