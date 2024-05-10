911 caller says son shot father in Kettering; Man in custody

A man is in custody following a report that a son shot his father Friday afternoon inside a Kettering house.

Kettering police and medics were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a house in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue on a report of a shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said an investigator responded to a homicide.

Responding officers immediately took a 35-year-old man at the house into custody. He was to the Kettering Jail on a preliminary charge of reckless homicide pending further approval of charges from the prosecutor.

The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because formal charges have not been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and Kettering police expect to release additional information.

