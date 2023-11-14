Corrections officer cited for seat belt, turn violations in Dayton crash

A Montgomery County corrections officer has been cited in a crash that injured himself and a passenger in another vehicle late last week in Dayton.

According to Dayton Municipal Court records, Austin C. L. Shively, 21, was cited for failing to yield right of way while turning left and a seat belt violation, both minor misdemeanors.

Explore Miamisburg dog mutilation case sparks proposal for new Ohio law

A crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that at about 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 3, Shively was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer sheriff’s office cruiser southeast on Riverside Drive when he went to turn left onto Ridge Avenue. However, the report said that he didn’t yield the right of way to an oncoming 2013 Dodge Avenger, which hit the Explorer, causing it to spin and hit a 2013 Maxda CX-5 stopped at the red light.

Both Shively and a woman who was a passenger in the Avenger were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Shively suffered a possible injury, the report said, while the woman suffered possible minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment, adding that Shively was cited just like anyone would be in an accident.

Shively was due in court on Monday.