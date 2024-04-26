Dayton man accused of defrauding workers’ comp for $31K

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of secretly working while he collected more than $30,000 in temporary total disability benefits.

James Fields, 43, was issued a summons to appear for his May 9 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of workers’ compensation fraud and seven counts of tampering with records in a case investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Special Investigation Department.

Fields fraudulently received approximately $31,000 in benefits from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The tampering charges are for forms completed in September and December 2021, and February, April, May, June and August 2022, according to his indictment.

