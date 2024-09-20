Dayton man accused of firing shots at girlfriend, fleeing police indicted

A woman looking for her boyfriend, identified as Fletcher, went to the Summit Square Apartments off Hoover Avenue around 4 a.m. Sept. 13 and reportedly caught him cheating on her. They started physically fighting before she got in her vehicle and struck a Chevrolet Silverado also owned by her that she lets Fletcher drive, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Fletcher got in the pickup and chased her, and while still in the parking lot of the apartment complex reportedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots at her. One of the shots struck her car, the affidavit stated.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Officers stopped Fletcher in the pickup around 1 a.m. Sept. 14 at Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue in Dayton. He refused to get out of the truck and officers fired pepper balls into the pickup before he fled the traffic stop.

The pickup ran over a tire deflation device and kept fleeing until an officer performed a PIT maneuver — a pursuit tactic in which a cruiser forces the suspect to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop — near West Third Street and Bish Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Officers fired more pepper balls into the truck and Fletcher finally complied and got out, the document read.

Fletcher was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He is held on $1 million bail.