Dayton man accused of killing kitten in ‘fit of rage’ indicted

A grand jury indicted a Dayton man who allegedly killed a kitten after he couldn’t find his cellphone.
Maccado Devon Black, 31, is facing one count of cruelty to companion animals, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
On Oct. 6, Black was looking for his cellphone at a Wildwood Avenue house when he reportedly became upset. During a “fit of rage” he grabbed a kitten from the porch and broke its neck, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
He killed the kitten in front of his children and their mother, an affidavit read.
His bail was set at $5,000 last week in municipal court. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
