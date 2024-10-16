Dayton man accused of killing kitten in ‘fit of rage’ indicted

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On Oct. 6, Black was looking for his cellphone at a Wildwood Avenue house when he reportedly became upset. During a “fit of rage” he grabbed a kitten from the porch and broke its neck, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He killed the kitten in front of his children and their mother, an affidavit read.

His bail was set at $5,000 last week in municipal court. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.