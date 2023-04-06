X

Dayton man accused of pointing laser at airplane indicted

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A man indicted Thursday is accused of pointing a laser at an airplane last month in Dayton.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rustam Gegraev, 37, of Dayton, who is scheduled to be arraigned April 20 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempt to commit interfering with operation of aircraft with laser and possession of criminal tools.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“He pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane and they were able to pinpoint his location and identify him,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said last month.

The specific type of plane and whether it was private, commercial or military was not clear.

ExploreLost, now found: Brookville family thanks law enforcement after New Mexico scare

Officers arrested Gegraev shortly before 10 p.m. March 11 in the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Dayton.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail but subsequently was released. No attorney is listed for him.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

