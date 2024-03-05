BreakingNews
Dayton man accused of repeatedly stabbing boyfriend, exposing bone, muscle in hand

A 50-year-old Dayton man is accused of stabbing his boyfriend multiple times Saturday, exposing bone and muscle on his left hand.

Tyrone Boles is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court for kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, one count of abduction and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Dayton police responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Burleigh Avenue.

Boles apparently became upset when the other man would not talk about their relationship. He grabbed a knife and said, “if I can’t have you, no one can have you and we’ll die together” before repeatedly cutting him with the knife, according to the affidavit.

Boles also is accused of breaking the other man’s cellphone and preventing him from escaping out a window and the front door, the document stated.

Officers reported they could see the injured man’s bone and muscle on the injury to his left hand and that he received multiple stitches to close his wounds.

