BreakingNews
ODNR: About 43,000 aquatic creatures killed in East Palestine train derailment
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting woman after going out for drinks

Crime & Law
By
Feb 22, 2023

A 24-year-old Dayton man accused of assaulting an acquaintance last fall was booked into jail Wednesday morning after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Daniel Jose Ricardo Brown on Feb. 15 for three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Dayton Police Department investigators responded Sept. 25, 2022, to a local hospital after a woman reported she had been raped by an acquaintance — identified as Brown — after going out for drinks, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brown originally was scheduled to be arraigned March 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Dayton man sentenced to at least 5 years for shooting mother’s ex
2
Bail $1M for man charged with murder in deadly Dayton shooting
3
Ohio AG sues Germantown fence company; losses more than $100K
4
Teen in critical condition following Dayton shooting
5
Corruption trial witness: Householder called them ‘loans’ but wouldn’t...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top