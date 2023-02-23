Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting woman after going out for drinks

A 24-year-old Dayton man accused of assaulting an acquaintance last fall was booked into jail Wednesday morning after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Daniel Jose Ricardo Brown on Feb. 15 for three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Dayton Police Department investigators responded Sept. 25, 2022, to a local hospital after a woman reported she had been raped by an acquaintance — identified as Brown — after going out for drinks, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Brown originally was scheduled to be arraigned March 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
