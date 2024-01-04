Dayton man accused of shining laser at aircraft pleads guilty to lesser charge

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man accused of pointing a laser at an airplane in March pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge.

Rustam Gegraev, 37, faces up to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“He pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane and they were able to pinpoint his location and identify him,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said previously.

The specific type of plane and whether it was private, commercial or military was not clear.

Officers arrested Gegraev shortly before 10 p.m. March 11 in the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Dayton.

One count of attempt to commit interfering with operating of aircraft with laser, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of his plea agreement, documents show.

It was not clear when Gegraev was to be sentenced.

In Other News
1
Englewood man charged in knife attack he recorded on Facebook Live
2
Man dead following Christmas shooting in Dayton ID’d
3
Man who shot at Middletown police found not guilty by reason of...
4
Man who lights fireworks, causes deadly Preble County fire pleads no...
5
Trotwood man charged in rape at Germantown MetroPark

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top