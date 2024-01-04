Dayton man accused of shining laser at aircraft pleads guilty to lesser charge

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“He pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane and they were able to pinpoint his location and identify him,” Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider said previously.

The specific type of plane and whether it was private, commercial or military was not clear.

Officers arrested Gegraev shortly before 10 p.m. March 11 in the 200 block of Parker Avenue in Dayton.

One count of attempt to commit interfering with operating of aircraft with laser, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of his plea agreement, documents show.

It was not clear when Gegraev was to be sentenced.