Dayton man accused of shooting friend in head pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

He will be sentenced Sept. 12 to up to 16½ years in prison, plus three years for a firearm specification to be served first, according to plea documents filed Wednesday.

The gunshot victim was identified as 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller of Dayton, who was shot while he and Hughes were standing outside around 4:10 a.m. July 29, 2023, near a large gathering in the parking lot of the DeSoto Bass public housing complex in the 1000 block of Carver Place, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During this time, Mr. Hughes became angry with another patron of the gathering, who was not Mr. Israel-Miller, pulled out a firearm and shot Mr. Israel-Miller in the head,” the affidavit stated.

Explore Man sentenced to at least 45 years in shooting that killed 2 at Dayton gas station

Israel-Miller fell to the ground and Hughes then reportedly took unknown items out of Israel-Miller’s pocket.

Hughes got into a vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered her to drive him, according to court records.

Israel-Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During (the investigation), it was learned Mr. Israel-Miller and Mr. Hughes had been good friends and there was no argument that had occurred between them when this incident took place,” the affidavit read.

Hughes is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.