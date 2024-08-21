BreakingNews
Dayton ranked fourth best city for young professionals to live in the U.S.

Dayton man accused of shooting friend in head pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Crime & Law
By
Aug 21, 2024
X

A Dayton man charged with murder who is accused of shooting a good friend in the head last summer pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge.

James Christopher Hughes, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability via a bill of information.

He will be sentenced Sept. 12 to up to 16½ years in prison, plus three years for a firearm specification to be served first, according to plea documents filed Wednesday.

The gunshot victim was identified as 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller of Dayton, who was shot while he and Hughes were standing outside around 4:10 a.m. July 29, 2023, near a large gathering in the parking lot of the DeSoto Bass public housing complex in the 1000 block of Carver Place, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During this time, Mr. Hughes became angry with another patron of the gathering, who was not Mr. Israel-Miller, pulled out a firearm and shot Mr. Israel-Miller in the head,” the affidavit stated.

ExploreMan sentenced to at least 45 years in shooting that killed 2 at Dayton gas station

Israel-Miller fell to the ground and Hughes then reportedly took unknown items out of Israel-Miller’s pocket.

Hughes got into a vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered her to drive him, according to court records.

Israel-Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During (the investigation), it was learned Mr. Israel-Miller and Mr. Hughes had been good friends and there was no argument that had occurred between them when this incident took place,” the affidavit read.

Hughes is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Former Kettering medical employee charged, accused of stealing fentanyl
2
Butler Tech educator indicted, accused of trading child sexual abuse...
3
Troy police investigating swatting incident after active shooter hoax
4
Man gets up to 3 years in prison for shooting at co-worker at Dayton...
5
Police: Man records sex acts with 15-year-old girl in Dayton, threatens...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top