Dayton man charged with murder in shooting of 26-year-old woman

Dayton police were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Torrington Place.

Arriving officers found the victim — later identified as Montanae Davis by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger — and attempted life-saving measures, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously. Medics took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 911 caller who told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend was calling her and threating her named Brown in the call, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Another woman later called 911 from the same address and reported a man kicked in the back door while she was sleeping at her friend’s house. The caller indicated the man had a gun and assaulted her friend. The second woman said she also had a gun and that she fired it, according to dispatch records.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.