Dayton man gets 4 years, loses driver’s license for life after deadly crash

A Dayton man will spend four years in prison following a November 2022 crash that killed his passenger.

Jan Anthony Henderson, 58, was sentenced last week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty July 20 to aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Judge Kimberly Melnick sentenced him Aug. 17 to three years for aggravated vehicular homicide and one year for failure to stop, to be served consecutively for a combined four-year prison term plus credit for 111 days in jail, according to sentencing documents filed Wednesday.

He also will have his driver’s license suspended for life. As part of his plea, a vehicular homicide count was dismissed.

Henderson was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022, northwest through a construction zone in the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 49-year-old Middletown woman, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact forced the Explorer to hit a curb before striking an RTA pole.

Two passengers in the SUV Henderson was driving were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Andre Young, 46, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second passenger, a 43-year-old Dayton woman, was treated for minor injuries, according to the report.

Alcohol was suspected in the crash after which Henderson fled the scene, the report stated.

As part of Henderson’s sentence, he also will spend up to two years on probation once he is released from prison.