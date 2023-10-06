Dayton man gets life sentence for murder in 65-year-old woman’s stabbing

A 43-year-old man may spend the rest of his life in prison for the stabbing death last year of a 65-year-old woman inside her apartment in Dayton.

Deandre Maurice Lloyd was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis to a mandatory 15 years to life. He was convicted of two counts of murder after he pleaded guilty Sept. 15. As a result of his plea, two felonious assault counts were dismissed.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Glenda A. Pope was found deceased inside her apartment after she had been stabbed multiple times.

Dayton police were called around 6:55 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022, to an apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue after an apartment manager called 911 and said a woman was screaming and was being stabbed in her apartment.

When police arrived, the apartment manager let officers inside the building and led them to the apartment just as Lloyd came out, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors,” an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

Lloyd was arrested after a brief foot chase and had the knife used in the attack. He was a friend of Pope’s and was visiting her at the time of the stabbing, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.