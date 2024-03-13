Dayton man indicted for murder in shooting of 15-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

He is accused of shooting and killing Heaven Washington the morning of Nov. 17, 2023. She died of multiple gunshot injuries.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Turner Road and Philadelphia Avenue on a report of a shooting. The victim, later identified as Washington, was taken by private vehicle to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Washington, who was in temporary custody of Montgomery County Children Services, was in a car driven by a group home staff member to get money from an ATM for Washington’s school field trip later that day. As they were returning to the group home, a vehicle reportedly rented by Moreland pulled alongside the vehicle Washington was inside, and fired numerous shots, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This defendant tragically killed a completely innocent 15-year-old girl over and argument that the defendant had with another man,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. “To make matters worse, he tried to cover up what he did. He deserves to spend the rest of his life locked up and behind bars where he won’t be able to harm others ever again.

Moreland is held on $1 million cash bail in the Montgomery County Jail.