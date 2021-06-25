Dayton man indicted on murder charge in woman’s shooting death

Terrance Vonjur Butler of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for the June 15 shooting of 24-year-old Mizette Salena Printup, who died of her injuries five days later at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of felonious assault, five counts of discharged of a firearm at or near a public roadway. Each charge carries a three-year firearm specification and 54-month firearm specification because he was convicted before of a firearm specification. He also was indicted for three counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and drug convictions, records show.