BreakingNews
36 arrested at Ohio State as campus protests spread across the country

Dayton man pleads guilty in child rape case he reported to police

Credit: City of Dayton

Credit: City of Dayton

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man who reported that he sexually assaulted a young girl more than four years ago will face up to 16½ years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Christopher Scott Williamson, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to rape and a gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13, according to plea documents. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Williamson on Aug. 31 came into the Dayton Police Department’s East Patrol Division South building, 2721 Wayne Ave., requesting to turn himself in to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He told police that sometime four years earlier he assaulted a 6-year-old girl who was known to him. During a forensic interview the following day, the girl confirmed what Williamson reported, the document stated.

In addition to a prison term of between 11 and 16½ years, Williamson will be designated a Tier III sex offender. which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

Williamson is held in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Man, woman charged in connection to truck that hit Dayton officer...
2
Timeline: Best Buds Depot search warrant latest in string of...
3
Kettering man gets up to 20½ years in prison for sexually assaulting...
4
Woman who rams Kettering police cruisers gets prison time, loses...
5
Fairborn motorcyclist pleads guilty in crash that injures passenger in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top