Dayton man pleads guilty in child rape case he reported to police

Williamson on Aug. 31 came into the Dayton Police Department’s East Patrol Division South building, 2721 Wayne Ave., requesting to turn himself in to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He told police that sometime four years earlier he assaulted a 6-year-old girl who was known to him. During a forensic interview the following day, the girl confirmed what Williamson reported, the document stated.

In addition to a prison term of between 11 and 16½ years, Williamson will be designated a Tier III sex offender. which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

Williamson is held in the Montgomery County Jail.