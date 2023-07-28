X

Dayton man pleads guilty in crash that kills his passenger

A Dayton man pleaded guilty last week for causing a November 2022 crash that killed his passenger.

Jan Anthony Henderson, 58, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick. He pleaded guilty July 20 to aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

Henderson was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022, northwest through a construction zone in the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 49-year-old Middletown woman, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact forced the Explorer to hit a curb before striking an RTA pole.

Two passengers in the SUV Henderson was driving were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Andre Young, 46, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second passenger, a 43-year-old Dayton woman, was treated for minor injuries, according to the report.

Alcohol was suspected in the crash after which Henderson fled the scene, the report stated.

Henderson faces up to five years in prison for the aggravated vehicular homicide charge and up to three years for leaving the scene plus up to two years of probation. He also will have his driver’s license suspended for a mandatory three years up to life.

As part of his plea, a vehicular homicide count was dismissed.

Henderson remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.

