Dayton police, SWAT team on scene of standoff

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

Dayton police and a SWAT team are on scene of a standoff this afternoon in the area of Wheatley and West Norman avenues.

Police could be heard using a bullhorn asking for a man to come outside of a residence.

It is not clear why the man is wanted.

Neighbors said they heard two flash bombs go off inside the home.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

