Dayton police, SWAT team on scene of standoff

Dayton police and a SWAT team are on scene of a standoff this afternoon in the area of Wheatley and West Norman avenues.
Police could be heard using a bullhorn asking for a man to come outside of a residence.
It is not clear why the man is wanted.
Neighbors said they heard two flash bombs go off inside the home.
We will update this report as we learn new information.
