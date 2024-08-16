Dayton woman charged in $1.5M Medicaid scheme is arrested in Texas

Credit: Dallas County Jail Credit: Dallas County Jail

Corbitt, previously barred from serving as a Medicaid health care provider, was indicted May 14 by a Franklin County grand jury on eight felony counts: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more; identity fraud against a person in a protected class; Medicaid fraud; and two counts each of identity fraud and forgery.

She is accused of stealing the identities of multiple people so she could open and operate two sham behavioral health counseling agencies in the Dayton area. She also is believed to have stolen the identifies of several licensed counselors, using their credentials to bill Medicaid for services that were never provided. This was uncovered in an investigation conducted by Yost’s Health Care Fraud section, the AG said.

The amount stolen from Medicaid is calculated at more than $1.8 million, Yost said.

Corbitt was convicted in 2019 of theft in a separate Medicaid scheme. She was ordered to pay $204,412.02 to the Medicaid program, but, to date, has paid only $6,255. The conviction barred her from the Medicaid program.