Deadline for plea offer set in Hamilton chiropractor sex crimes case

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned an indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

The original indictment accuses the 57-year-old of committing sex-related crimes for decades. According to prosecutors, the original indictment involves crimes against eight victims who were juveniles and young adults in their late teens at the time of the alleged crimes. The alleged crimes occurred between November 1998 and December 2014.

Boyd was first charged with 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, seven counts of sexual battery, four counts of rape, two counts of attempted sexual battery and one count of attempted rape.

In April, a grand jury returned an indictment against Boyd for two new counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies.

The new indictment alleges charges against a victim who came forward after the initial indictment as the ninth alleged victim, according to prosecutors.

According to the indictment, the new case alleges the crimes occurred between June 4, 2013 and June 3, 2016.

In February, in a deal with the state chiropractic board, Boyd agreed to place his license on inactive status indefinitely, according to documents obtained by the Journal-News.

“Dr. Boyd further agrees that placing his license on inactive status does not forfeit the board’s ability to impose disciplinary sanctions against his license upon any adjudication hearing,” the agreement states.

The Ohio State Chiropractic Board sent Boyd a letter in February 2020 notifying him of sexual misconduct allegations by two patients dating back to 1989 and the early 1990s. Two more patients with allegations as late as 2012 were added to the complaint in June.