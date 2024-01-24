Driver charged in Dayton crash that killed woman waiting for bus in 2022

Logsdon was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 28 and headed north on Wayne Avenue in the left lane approaching Clover Street when he attempted to change to the right lane, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Logsdon apparently lost control and struck the right curb, then drove up on the sidewalk and struck Johnson before striking a metal utility pole, the report stated.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Johnson, who was standing at the bus stop when she was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Johnson was survived by her husband, Donald. She is remembered for her life of ministry and giving to others, including 10 years of missionary work in Kenya serving in hospitals and schools and helping those in need, especially children, according to her obituary.