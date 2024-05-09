BreakingNews
Eaton man accused of having child sexual assault material indicted

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A 53-year-old Eaton man indicted Monday is accused of having child sexual assault material.

Ernest R. Hatmaker Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Preble County Common Pleas Court for five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Credit: Preble County Jail

Credit: Preble County Jail

Hatmaker on or about June 24, 2022, “did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity” and “did possess or view material or performance that shows a minor who was not Ernest R. Hatmaker’s child or ward in a state of nudity,” according to his indictment.

Hatmaker is held in the Preble County Jail following his arrest Wednesday by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

