Englewood driver accused of speeding, running stop sign before fiery rollover crash in Dayton

A 19-year-old from Englewood is accused of speeding and running a stop sign before a fiery rollover crash in August that injured a Dayton driver and his 15-year-old passenger, according to police.
Damion Thomas Mayfield was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two felony counts of vehicular assault for an Aug. 5, 2023, injury crash in Dayton.
Mayfield was headed east around 2:20 a.m. in a 2006 Infiniti M35 on Otterbein Avenue, apparently at an excessive speed, when he reportedly did not obey a stop sign at Parkhill Drive and collided with a 2010 Cadillac DTS, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The impact forced the Infiniti to strike a tree and catch fire, and the Cadillac went off the left side of the road and overturned, the report stated.
A 56-year-old Dayton man driving the Cadillac suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Mayfield also was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and his two passengers, boys from Dayton ages 15 and 13, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the report.
