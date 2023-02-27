Ex-Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds denied new trial

Reynolds is scheduled to be sentenced March 31. He faces six to 18 months in prison, with a potential fine of up to $5,000. Because of the felony conviction, he is not legally permitted to hold elected office. Nancy Nix is now the auditor, selected by the Butler County GOP to replace him.

In the motion, Reynolds’ attorney Chad Ziepfel says the state withheld thousands of pages of documents and emails from the defense that would have contradicted the testimony of the single prosecution witness in the felony charge of which he was convicted.

The jury found Reynolds guilty of a charge that he allegedly suggested a partnership between Lakota Local Schools and Four Bridges Golf Club to expand the indoor golf training facility for the Lakota teams, but Ziepfel said the jury rendered this verdict and the defense presented its case without any of the thousands of pages of documents and emails obtained by the state from subpoenas to Four Bridges.

After trial, Ziepfel says the defense obtained one of four emails suppressed by the state — an April 26, 2017 email from Gene Powell, Four Bridges golf pro and Lakota golf coach, to Doug Herald and Graham Parlin, owners of Four Bridges.

The email, Ziepfel says, would have “drastically changed the defense’s trial strategy and ultimately the jury’s verdict on count six.”

But prosecutors say the defendant’s motion is riddled with misrepresentations regarding discovery and evidence presented in the case.

Despite being aware of the involvement of the men mentioned in their motion, “defendant chose not to call them as witnesses at trial. This suggests that the defendant merely regrets his trial strategy and is seeking a second bite at the apple,” wrote Assistant Prosecutor Drew Wood.

Ziepfel said the email “directly contradicts and impeaches the key testimony given by Lakota treasurer Jenni Logan, who was the sole witness the state presented to support count six.”

Prosecutors say that is not true. In fact, the Powell email “is consistent with Ms. Logan’s testimony that members of the school district privately did not support the academy and publicly avoided expressing their lack of support because they did not wish to upset the auditor. Mr. Logan presented the information to the jury, it is not new information,” Wood said.

Explore Butler County auditor found guilty on one felony count

On Aug. 11, 2022, the audio-recorded interview with Powell, in which he names the other men with whom he discussed the proposal, was disclosed to the defense, according to Wood.

“The state did no hide the existence of these potential witnesses. The Defense simply chose to ignore them,” Wood said in the response.

Hogan said during the hearing that the prosecution should have given the emails to the defense and “there is no dispute.” But he said the audio interview with Powell was given to the defense and contained the information in the emails.

Wood said the emails were cumulative to what had already disclosed to the defense and not a Brady violation.

Ziepfel argued the emails contained additional information and could have been presented differently at trial than an audio recording of an interview.