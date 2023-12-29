Fairborn man indicted in OVI crash that injured motorcycle passenger in Riverside

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at the intersection of Valley Street and Prince Albert Boulevard in Riverside, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

Hale was headed north on Valley Street on his 2014 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R when he went left of center, struck a concrete curb, went back to the northbound lane and lost control of his motorcycle before it slid to a stop.

Hale and his passenger, a 38-year-old Fairborn woman, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash. The patrol’s report stated Hale’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.177, which is more than twice Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Also, Hale’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, according to his indictment.