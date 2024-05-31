Fairborn woman pleads no contest to felonies in case of malnourished 3-year-old

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

A plea of no contest is not an admission of guilt, but is an admission of the truth of the facts alleged in the indictment, according to court documents.

Muballigh’s attorney said he needed to consult his client before making a statement, and the Greene County Prosecutor has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Muballigh signed the no contest plea document, which stipulated that “I understand that the State of Ohio is expressly reserving the right and ability to prosecute me for homicide-related offenses in the future, in the event the victim ultimately dies.”

Fairborn police were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 8 to the Fairborn Apartments on Wallace Drive near North Maple Avenue on a report that a young child was in distress and alone in the apartment.

Initially the caller hung up without saying anything, but a dispatcher called the number to ask whether there was an emergency.

“There’s a child at 308 Wallace that is currently having trouble breathing and she needs to go to a hospital as soon as possible,” said the woman who answered. Police later identified her as Muballigh based on the cellphone number used during the calls, according to court records.

The caller gave the dispatcher a different name. She said the child was between 2 and 3 years old.

When police arrived, no one answered the door but it was unlocked. Concerned for the child, police entered the apartment, according to a statement from the Fairborn Police Department.

“Inside they located a small child that was conscious but not alert and was immediately taken by Fairborn medics and transported to a local hospital,” the statement read.

The child was on her back on the floor of a rear bedroom in the fetal position. She “appeared extremely malnourished and had obvious bug bites,” an affidavit filed in Fairborn Municipal Court stated.

She weighed 16 pounds and was in critical condition when she arrived at Dayton Children’s hospital, police said.

A healthy weight range for a 3-year-old is between 26 and 38 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Assistant Prosecutor Christian Cavalier previously said his office could not comment on the condition or prognosis of the child.

The apartment ultimately was condemned by the city.

The young girl was found in a room with a soiled mattress that had a matted blanket sullied with feces. Throughout the room were numerous empty pediatric nutrition and protein drinks. A decaying mouse was on the living room couch cushion, according to documents.

Muballigh reportedly told police she suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and was unable to properly care for her daughter or the apartment because she sleeps all day. Also, she told police she used a false name when calling 911 because she was afraid, the affidavit stated.