Father charged with murder in 2-month-old girl’s death pleads not guilty; $1 million bond stands

At Thursday’s hearing, defense attorney Arcia Underwood requested a bond reduction. McElfresh denied the motion. Powers is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 26 for a hearing where a trial date may be set.

During the early morning hours of May 10, Powers called 911 saying the baby was unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

The indictment states the abuse occurred between April 3 and May 10. Prosecutors say the abuse was not apparent to the mother of the child and happened when the baby was in the care of Powers.

Police and the coroner’s office conducted an investigation that resulted in the indictment.